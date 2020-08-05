Baku conveys condolences to Lebanon due to massive explosion in Beirut

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has conveyed condolences to Lebanon regarding the massive explosion that hit its capital city Beirut yesterday.

“We are deeply saddened by the news on the horrendous explosions at the port of Beirut. Our condolences go to the families of the victims, as well as to the people of Lebanon. Wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured,” a post published in the ministry's official Twitter page on August 5 reads.

In the meantime, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said that no information is available about the presence of Azerbaijani citizens among the victims of the explosion in Beirut.

Lebanon’s Health Minister Hamad Hassan announced today that at least 80 people lost their lives and more than 4,000 were wounded as a result of the large-scale explosion that hit Beirut's port on July 4.