President Aliyev: Fight against COVID-19 largely depends on civic responsibility

By Ayya Lmahamad

President Ilham Aliyev has said that success over the fight against coronavirus pandemic largely depends on the civic responsibility among the population. Aliyev made the remarks during his Ramadan address published by the president's press service on May 22.

"The success of the fight against the global threat depends largely on the high level of responsibility and disciplined behavior of each member of the society. I am confident that our people, always distinguished by such qualities as unity, equality and benevolence, will be able to overcome these difficulties,” the letter reads.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that this year, Ramadan ends at a time when the world is facing the threat of pandemic.

“This situation forces us to take urgent action for the health and well-being of our people," he said.

In his letter, the president stressed that Ramadan, which is the most sacred month for the Muslims worldwide, calls humanity to purity, unity, compassion and kindness.

"I express solidarity with all prayers and wishes for the prosperity of our people, and I remember with gratitude our heroes who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity," said the president.