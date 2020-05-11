11.05.2020
23:10
новости на русском
azərbaycan dilində
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
RSS
Main page
Latest News
Analytics
Politics
Business
Society
Sports
Arts & Entertainment
Azernews.az
World news
Weird / Interesting
Photo Galleries
Voice of Diaspora
Your Corner
TODAY.AZ
/
Politics
President Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva plant trees on Heydar Aliyev’s birth anniversary
10 May 2020 [20:08] -
TODAY.AZ
By Trend
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have planted trees at a former iodine-bromine plant site in Surakhani district, Baku, on the occasion of national leader Heydar Aliyev’s birth anniversary.
URL:
http://www.today.az/news/politics/193667.html
Tweet
Print version
Views: 234
Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.
Follow @TRENDNewsAgency
Recommend news to friend
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Friend's name:
Friend's e-mail:
See Also
11 May 2020 [17:36]
Azerbaijan repatirates citizens from Lithuania amid COVID-19
11 May 2020 [10:58]
EIB stands ready to help countries outside of EU against COVID-19
11 May 2020 [10:05]
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times
10 May 2020 [20:08]
President Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva plant trees on Heydar Aliyev’s birth anniversary
10 May 2020 [16:38]
First Vice President: Heydar Aliyev's memory to live in our hearts forever
10 May 2020 [12:54]
Azerbaijani president, first lady visit tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev [PHOTO]
10 May 2020 [11:57]
Azerbaijani MFA: Armenian PM’s irresponsible behavior negates possibility of Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement
10 May 2020 [10:45]
Rob Sobhani: Leading thinkers admired Heydar Aliyev for his deep insights into global geopolitics
10 May 2020 [00:01]
Azerbaijan marks 97th birthday anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
09 May 2020 [16:41]
Azerbaijani Embassy in France to hold virtual concert dedicated to 97th birthday of Heydar Aliyev
Most Popular
Azerbaijan marks 97th birthday anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
Azerbaijan, India to expand economic co-op
Construction, use of Khudaferin, Giz Galasi water facilities regulated from top - Azerbaijan's parliament
Azerbaijan commemorates WW2 heroes on 75th anniversary of Great Victory
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva pay tribute to Azerbaijanis killed in Great Patriotic War
Azerbaijani MP: Issues of Khudaferin, Giz Galasi water junctions regulated at top level
Azerbaijani, Russian presidents have phone conversation
Contact us: editor@today.az
Copyright © 2005-2014 Today.Az
Advertising