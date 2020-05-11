TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva plant trees on Heydar Aliyev’s birth anniversary

10 May 2020 [20:08] - TODAY.AZ
By Trend

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have planted trees at a former iodine-bromine plant site in Surakhani district, Baku, on the occasion of national leader Heydar Aliyev’s birth anniversary.























URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/193667.html

Print version

Views: 234

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also