Azerbaijani parliament holds first videoconference

By Trend





The first videoconference was held in the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on Mach 29 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

The videoconference was held between the leadership of the Azerbaijani parliament and the chairpersons of the parliamentary committees.

The targeted work is being carried out in the parliament as part of the measures against the spread of coronavirus in the country at the initiative of speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament.

The governance in the Azerbaijani parliament is carried out via landline and mobile communications or via the internet.

The leadership of the parliament, the heads of commissions and committees, leaders of political parties that are represented in the parliament and the officials of the Office of the Parliament and the Department of Affairs of the Parliament exchange information via the internet.

The agenda of the plenary meeting scheduled for March 30 and current issues were discussed, and the views were exchanged during the videoconference.