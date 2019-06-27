27.06.2019
27 June 2019 [14:26]
Azerbaijani Parliament approves law on state budget execution for 2018
27 June 2019 [11:45]
Head of Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh region comments on Armenian FM’s statement
27 June 2019 [11:26]
Day of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces celebrated in Pakistan
27 June 2019 [10:38]
Relatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
26 June 2019 [18:40]
President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at newly-reconstructed Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski
26 June 2019 [14:34]
MP: Azerbaijan has strong and disciplined army
26 June 2019 [13:54]
Agreement on military medical education enters into force between Turkey and Azerbaijan
26 June 2019 [13:28]
Azerbaijani MP urges PACE to take strict steps towards Armenia
26 June 2019 [12:58]
Azerbaijan continues to develop military-technical co-op with Russia
Most Popular
