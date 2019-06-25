Azerbaijani, Russian prosecutor general’s offices sign co-op agreement

By Trend





The delegation led by Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov is on an official visit to Moscow on June 24 at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Yury Chaika, Trendreports referring to the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office.

The development of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, raising these ties to the level of strategic partnership thanks to joint efforts and the political will of the presidents of the two countries were stressed at the meeting with Chaika.

Garalov informed his colleague that the structure of the prosecutor’s office has been improved over the past years.

He spoke about the work being carried out to create a staff of young lawyers, the measures being taken to combat corruption, mutual relations with other law enforcement agencies to ensure the rights and freedoms of citizens.

An agreement on cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Russian prosecutor generals was signed during the meeting.

During the meeting, the sides talked about cooperation in the fight against various crimes, including terrorism, corruption, financial crimes and high technology crimes.

The views on the protection of rights and freedoms of citizens, legal assistance, mutual activity within bilateral cooperation and international organizations, as well as other issues of interest to the parties were also exchanged at the meeting.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Garalov awarded Chaika with the anniversary medal "100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor's Office (1918-2018)", approved upon the Azerbaijani law dated May 31, 2018.








