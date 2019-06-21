Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs meet in Washington

By Trend





Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Washington, Trend reports referring to the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva.

The meeting was attended by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, as well as the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.