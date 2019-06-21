Int’l structures must take decisive steps to return Azerbaijani refugees to their homes

By Trend





The mechanism for the implementation of four UN Security Council’s resolutions must be considered, Rovshan Rzayev, head of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced People (IDPs) said.

Rzayev made the remarks in Baku at the event dedicated to the World Refugee Day which is marked on June 20, Trendreports.

“Armenia does not stop its occupation policy,” he said. "Everyone has the right for a decent life and it must be ensured. We must demand this from the invaders and their accomplices. Refugees living in the world and in Azerbaijan are supported, but it is not enough, because they have lost their past, while their future is in doubt."

“Despite the unresolved conflict [the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict], the steps are being taken in Azerbaijan to improve the living conditions of IDPs,” Rzayev said. “All possibilities are used for this. Up till now, more than 300,000 IDPs have been provided with houses and their living conditions have been improved.”

“The exemplary steps are being taken in Azerbaijan to solve the problems of IDPs because such opportunities have not been created for all refugees in the world,” he said.

"Azerbaijani refugees have the state's attention, but international organizations must take more active steps to return them to their homes," Rzayev said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.