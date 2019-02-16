Azerbaijan, Ukraine mull transportation of energy resources

By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with his Ukrainian counterpart Pavlo Klimkin during the Munich Security Conference, Trend reports referring to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The meeting was also attended by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the current state of cooperation and the development of relations between the two countries.

The parties also exchanged views on important infrastructure projects being implemented on the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan. With this, the possibility of transporting energy resources of Azerbaijan to Ukraine was a topic of discussion.

An exchange of views on issues of mutual interest took place during the meeting.