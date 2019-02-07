Center for International Relations Analysis established in Azerbaijan

By Trend





President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to establish the Center for International Relations Analysis.

The establishment of the Center aims to enhance researches into foreign policy directions, which are of importance to Azerbaijan’s national interests, improve the comprehensive analysis of the ongoing global processes and expand the scope of activities aimed at raising the international community’s awareness of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy priorities, particularly the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Center for International Relations Analysis, which is a legal entity of public law, will analyze the ongoing global and regional processes, conduct fundamental researches into various aspects of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and international relations and security issues.

Under the Order, the Presidential Administration was instructed to approve the statutes of the Center and submit it to the Azerbaijani president within two months.