Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation presents ancient Turkic writing in Amsterdam

Laman Ismayilova

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has hosted an international exhibition "Petroglyphs, tribal tamga and ancient Turkic writing" in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The event took place at the Turkish Cultural Center of the Yunus Emre Institute in Amsterdam, within the foundation's cooperation with the Embassies of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkiye in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Azernews reports.

The main goal of the project is to study and popularize the ancient scripts belonging to the Turkic peoples, as well as to promote them among a wider audience.

Speaking at the event, president of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva noted that every day the organization's activities are expanding in the direction of studying, preserving and promoting the rich Turkic cultural heritage.

She stressed the importance of the development of human civilization of the ancient Turkic script, which is an integral part of the common Turkic culture.

Gunay Afandiyeva emphasized that the exhibition dedicated to petroglyphs, tamgas and runic signs from ancient Turkic inscriptions is a part of a large-scale project initiated by the foundation.

In her speech, the president of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation stressed that the exhibition, along with unique examples of art from ancient times, is an expression of the modern artistic embodiment of common Turkic ideas.

Gunay Afandiyeva expressed her confidence that the exhibition will contribute to strengthening ties between the Turkic peoples, the formation of a wide acquaintance with the historical and cultural heritage in the European space and intercultural exchange.

In their remarks, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Netherlands Rahman Mustafayev, the Kazakh Ambassador to the Netherlands Askar Zhumagaliyev, the Turkish Ambassador to the Netherlands Selçuk Ünal, head of the Yunus Emre Institute in Amsterdam Adil Akaltun, emphasized the importance of research the centuries old written heritage uniting the Turkic peoples.

They highly appreciated the activities of the International Turkic Culture and heritage Foundation in this direction.

The exhibition featured works of Turkic countries masters applied art of Turkic inscriptions – Sanjar Zhubanov (Kazakhstan), Zhumagul Tashiyev (Kyrgyzstan) and Sabit Gurbanov (Azerbaijan), as well as their master classes. Within the framework of the exhibition, the head of the Public Association «??? ?????» Meruert Kurmangalieva and expert research Dair Kydyrgaliuly (Kazakhstan) gave lectures and informed the participants about ancient runic inscriptions.

The exhibition was attended by the diplomatic corps accredited in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, as well as representatives of the diaspora, scientists and cultural figures, Turkologists and media representatives.

Note that the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

Initiated in 2012, the foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.