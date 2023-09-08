Moscow to host Opera Art Festival

Laman Ismayilova

The IV Dinara Aliyeva International Music Festival "Opera Art" starts in Moscow on September 20.

The large-scale event will open its door to music lovers at the Concert Hall named after P.I. Tchaikovsky Moscow State Academic Philharmonic. The concert program includes romances by Sergei Rachmaninov, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Azernews reports.

Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Aida" will be presented to the audience on October 2.

Aida is a tragic opera in four acts by Giuseppe Verdi to an Italian libretto by Antonio Ghislanzoni. The opera had its premiere there in 1871, in a performance conducted by Giovanni Bottesini.

Spectacular concert program "Through the Pages of World Vocal Classics" will take place at Moscow State Conservatory on October 11. The concert "Vocal Lyrics of Russian and European Classics" awaits music lovers at Rachmaninoff Hall of the Conservatory on November 3.

The Opera Art Festival will end with a gala concert "Masterpieces of World Opera Classics" on November 25. The concert will take place at Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall. In the program, soloists Dinara Aliyeva (soprano) and Behzod Davronov (tenor) will perform accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra.

Note that the Opera Art Festival was launched in 2015 by soloist of the Bolshoi Theater, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Dinara Aliyeva.

She has performed in major opera halls including Vienna State Opera, Berlin State Opera, Deutsche Oper Berlin, and Bavarian State Opera, among others; and under the batons of conductors such as Yuri Temirkanov, Vladimir Fedoseyev, Vladimir Spivakov, Yuri Bashmet, Constantine Orbelian, Giuseppe Sabbatini, Marcello Rota, Emmanuel Villaume, Pier Giorgio Bruno Morandi, Giuseppe Carello, Vasily Sinaisky and Tugan Sokhiev.

In 2010, Aliyeva joined the Bolshoi Theatre as a soloist, making her debut as Liu in Puccini's Turandot, and subsequently appeared in roles including Tatyana in Eugene Onegin, Violetta in La Traviata, Donna Elvira in Don Giovanni, Mimi in La Boheme, Leonora in Il Trovatore, Micaëla in Carmen, Marfa in The Tsar’s Bride, Nedda in Pagliacci, and many others.