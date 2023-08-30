Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation holds exhibition in Kazakhstan

Laman Ismayilova

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has organized an international exhibition in Kazakhstan.

The exhibition "Weaving and Jewelry on the Great Silk Road" was held in the Otrar region of Turkestan as part of the cooperation between the foundation and the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports, Azernews reports.

Craftsmen from six Turkic countries, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan joined the art project, which aims at promoting the cultural and spiritual heritage of the Turkish people, passing it on to generations, strengthening Turkish unity and cooperation.

The foundation's representative and project manager Talgat Mukhanov, chairman of the Culture Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports Kumis Seyitova, Governor of Otrar region Saken Sultankhanov, Vice-President of the World Crafts Council-Asia Pacific Region, President of the Our Heritage Public Fund and chairman of the Kazakhstan Union of Artisans Union Ayjan Bekkulova addressed the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation supports the projects related to the centuries-old material and spiritual wealth of the Turkic World and recognizes the Turkish heritage in different countries of the world in addition to the Turkish states.