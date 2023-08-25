Azerbaijani singer shines at Int'l Festival of Brass Bands [PHOTOS]

Laman Ismayilova



Azerbaijan has been successfully represented at the 9th International Festival of Brass Bands held in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

The festival was visited by a delegation of 36 people led by artistic director, conductor, Honored Art worker Alibala Rzayev, Azernews reports.

The large-scale event brought together Azerbaijan State Brass Band, Odlar Yurdu Folk Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the soloist of the Azerbaijan State Brass Band and the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Mahir Taghizade.

Speaking with AZERNEWS, the opera singer shares his thoughts about the festival.

"I am really enjoyed to perform together with Azerbaijan State Brass Band. As result, we have successfully represented our country at a well-known and prestigious festival that already spoke for itself. I am glad that we could showcase Azerbaijan's musical culture through our performance," the opera singer said.

He noted that every musician must successfully showcase the beauty of his national music to the word and perform it in even in the farthest corners of the world.

"This expression has been recently voiced by director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yusif Eyvazov. In my opinion, young singers and musicians, must follow the path of masters and accept this idea as our mission ," he concluded.

The audience highly appreciated the concert program, which included works by Azerbaijan's prominent composers.





