Azerbaijani, Italian composers unite two countries through music

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova





Spectacular concert has been held at the Italian city of San-Remo to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The event, organized at the San Remo Theater by the Azerbaijani composer and pianist Kamala Alizade, who lives in Italy, and her husband, composer, musician Stefano Muscaritolo with the support of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of Azerbaijan, was attended by the mayor of the city of Corbetta, well-known representatives of the local community.

Among the guests is the Mayor of the city of Corbetta (Milan) Marco Ballarini and his spouse. Director of MonteCarloTimes magazine, Ilio Masprone, well-known Italian journalists Feliciana, Lucia Di Spirito, famous Italian film producer Angelo Bassi and others.

Leading Adviser at the Azerbaijan State Committee on Work with Diaspora Leyla Hamzayeva welcomed the guests of the event.

In her speech, she noted that a series of events are being held in Azerbaijan and other countries within the Year of Heydar Aliyev.

Leyla Hamzayeva outlined that the State Committee supports the projects of diaspora activists, including the first project of the composer Kamala Alizade within the Year of Heydar Aliyev. Next, the musicians were invited to the stage.

Speaking about the concert, Kamala Alizade expressed her gratitude to the Azerbaijan State Committee on Work with Diaspora for supporting the event.

"Gala concert was organized by us with the support of the Azerbaijan State Committee on Work with Diaspora. I would take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the Committee Chairman Fuad Muradov and Leading Adviser Leyla Hamzayeva for their support in the holding the concert timed to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in San-Remo, Italy," she told AZERNEWS.

The composer noted that the concert program was distinguished with its originality.

"Me and my husband are both composers. Our bond is often called a cultural bridge between Azerbaijan and Italy. The concert program included music pieces composed by me and my husband Stefano Muscaritolo for the orchestra. The concert opened with the first part of J. S. Bach's Piano Concerto. The performance was conducted by maestro Massimo De Pra. My compositions, including Dante in Venice Symphonic suite, Concert of the 40th parallel" (both countries are geographically connected by the 40th parallel, Flying over Shusha, Scherzo (solo performance) as well as Stefano Muscaritolo's music pieces- Luxe Fulgebit For Soprano and Orchestra and Voice From Space, performed by the soloist of Ukraine of the Kiev Opera House Tatyana Anisimova," said Kamala Alizade.

"Stefano Muscaritolo's work "This Land" dedicated to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev was premiered at the concert. The composition was written in the words of the 17th century poet Giambattista Marino. Edward Lyaschuk, who performed the composition, totally captivated the audience.

I would like to note that my grandmother, Honored Doctor of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Council of Veterans, Honorary Member of the Red Crescent, Gizbes Asadova, personally knew Heydar Aliyev and it is a great honor for me that it was I who had the honor on the 100th anniversary of Heydaoa Aliyev to be both the organizer, performer and composer of this significant event. I am very glad that my love, respect for this legendary personality could find a response in the heart of the Italian composer, so he dedicated a very beautiful work to Heydar Aliyev," she added.

"Me and Stefano Muscaritolo performed Azerbaijani folk songs, including "Ay Lachin" "You are my beauty" and my jazz composition "From the Caspian Sea to the Mediterranean" in ethno-jazz style. The concert ended with my work "O patria mia", which means "My Motherland" in Italian. The music piece was composed in the words of the great Italian poet Giacomo Leopardi. My and Tatyana Anisimova's performance, accompanied by the orchestra, left no one indifferent," she noted.

The theme of patriotism has always taken a special place in the composer's music.

"I am very proud of Azerbaijan. Since 2003 I have been actively promoting my motherland at international level. My roots come from Shusha. The theme of the motherland has always been an integral part of my creativity. For example, the pain of losing Shusha is heard in the chamber work "Paradise Lost" (2001) Vocalise on Khojaly written by me at the age of 13 immediately after the terrible events. The music piece "Flying over Shusha" became a swallow of victory. The composition was performed in the winter of 2020 at a concert in the city of Udine, Italy," the composer said.

Alizade emphasized that the audience was totally captivated by the concert.

"The audience did not let us from the stage and gave us a standing ovation. For an encore, the orchestra performed "Bridge of Sighs", my piece from Dante's Suite in Venice. Before the concert, there was a press conference for the Italian media. Many articles have been also published about us, glorifying music and love between the two countries," she said.

Kamala Alizade and Stefano Muscaritolo will further continue to fascinate music lovers with their masterpieces.



