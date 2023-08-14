Opera star to perform at Caspian Seasons Festival of Classical Art

Azerbaijani People's Artist Elchin Azizov will perform at the Caspian Seasons International Festival of Classical Art.

The music festival will take place from August 18 to September 6 in Astrakhan, Russia, Azernews reports.

Musicians and singers from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan will join the music festival.

Elchin Azizov has been a soloist with the Bolshoi Theater since 2008.

He has successfully performed in Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "Iolanta", Sergei Prokofiev's "The Love for Three Oranges," Georges Bizet's "Carmen," Giuseppe Verdi's "Don Carlos" and so on.

Azizov is the winner of the 2nd Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Galina Vishnevskaya (2008), and the 4th Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Bulbul in Baku (2005). In 2021, the opera singer won the Stars of the Commonwealth Prize.