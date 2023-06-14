Hungarian and Azerbaijani natural wonders through eyes of photographers

Laman Ismayilova

Hungarian and Azerbaijani natural wonders have been demonstrated through photography.

The exhibition includes incredible photos that depict the awe-inspiring power of nature in all its guises, Azernews reports.

The project was co-organized by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources with the support of MOL Azerbaijan to raise awareness about preserving and protecting national parks.

The Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamas Torma welcomed the guests of the event.

The ambassador mentioned the quote of the British biologist David Attenborough.

"No one will protect what they don't care about; and no one will care about what they have never experienced. I have chosen this quote of the famous British biologist David Attenborough because these words sum up what the exhibition is meant for. Through the selection of nature photographs taken in Hungary by Hungarian photographers, we can witness the beauty of nature," said Tamas Torma.

He expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijan Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Hungarian Association of Nature Photographers (naturArt), MOL Group and Landmark Hotel for assistance in holding the event.

The Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said that the exhibition provides a great chance to enjoy Azerbaijani and Hungarian natural wonders.

"For all of us, this is a good chance to see the photos of nature. There are ten national parks in Azerbaijan. We have already finalized the Red Book of Azerbaijan. We would like to invite all of you to visit them and be more familiar with Azerbaijani flora and fauna," said Mukhtar Babayev.

President of the Hungarian Association of Nature Photographers (naturArt) Péter Fáth introduced the exhibition. He expressed his gratitude to the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, the Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamas Torma for organizing the exhibition.

Péter Fáth noted that the exhibition includes some of the best photo works submitted to the Nature Photographer of the Year photo competition over the past five years.

The competition is being held by the Hungarian Association of Nature Photographers (naturArt), which turns 31 this year.

He drew attention to Csaba Daróczi's photo "War and Peace", depicting rabbits.

In 2019, this photo won CEWE Photo Award. These photos were selected from over 400,000 photos submitted to the competition.

The exhibition was highly appreciated by the viewers.

Azerbaijani photographer Aydin Sadikhov told AZERNEWS that the "Wonders of Nature" is a unique project, filled with beautiful images of flora and fauna.

" As a photographer, I mainly demonstrate Hungarian architecture, but I have seen Hungarian nature through photography for the first time. I am very glad to get acquainted with the work of Hungarian photographers. Each part of this magnificent country is famous for its breathtaking nature. Therefore, to see such a variety of photo works cannot but impress," said the photographer.