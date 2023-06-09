World-renowned opera singer and musician to perform in Baku

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

World-renowned pianist Theodosia Ntokou (Greece) and opera singer, Honored Artist Sabina Asadova (Azerbaijan) will give a concert at the State Philharmonic Hall on June 30.

The program will include works by Western European composers, Azernews reports.

Laureates of international competitions will be accompanied by Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra.

Founded in 1920, the Uzeyir Hajibeyov State Symphony Orchestra was among the first orchestras formed in the Soviet Union.

Today the orchestra successfully performs works of such eminent composers as G. Mahler, I. Stravinski, C. Debussy, A. Bruckner, J. Brahms and others.

Moreover, the State Symphony Orchestra is an active participant of "Music of the 20th Century" organized by R. Abdullayev and the Festival of M. Rostropovich, which is held annually.

The orchestra will perform under the baton of the principal conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

