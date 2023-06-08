Icherisheher Center for Contemporary Art premieres new puppet show

Laman Ismayilova

Icherisheher Center for Contemporary Art has premiered a puppet show "Purple Kingdom" with the support of the United Club of Artists.

The performance tells about the inhabitants of the Purple Kingdom and the stories that happen to them: funny and a little sad, funny and instructive, ordinary and unusual, but always kind and bright, Azernews reports.

The puppet show is intended for an audience of children of primary school age, but it is also interesting for adults, as the play is based on the collection of stories of the same name by Anara Akhundova. The book was written in the genre of "urban fairy tale" and is essentially a collection of fairy tales for adults.

Well-known poet, writer, playwright, organizer of literary and musical concerts and performances Anara Akhundova, photographer, ABA therapist, co-founder of the AnA studio for creative and developmental activities, author of educational programs for children Anna Suleymanova were involved in the work on the play.

Decorations and puppets were made by artist and designer Oksana Kazymova and Anna Suleymanova.

The music for the performance was written by the composer and musician Natalia Goncharova.

Purple Kingdom is the third performance staged within the framework of the A'n'A studio project (a creative and developing studio for children created by Anara Akhundova and Anna Suleymanova).

Previously, Baku viewers have already seen the performances "Christmas in the White City" and "Novruz is coming! Spring is coming!".

