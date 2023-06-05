Young music talents captivate Baku audience

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a concert timed to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

During the concert, students of Children's Music School No. 21 named after Leopold and Mstislav Rostropovich thrilled the audience with music pieces by prominent composers, Azernews reports.

Young talents were accompanied by Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of the artistic director and chief conductor, Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

The concert program was opened by Khadija Gasimova's heart-touching performance.

The violinist presented to the audience Sarabande from J.S. Bach's Violin Partita No. 2 as a musical dedication to the memory of Heydar Aliyev.

Next, Kanan Bagirov and Kanan Gelenderov (class teacher Gulnara Seyidova) fascinated music lovers with J.S. Bach's Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor.

Farida Taptigova (musical teacher-Honored Art Worker, Professor Nazmiya Abbaszadeh) performed J.S. Bach's Cello Concerto in C Minor, demonstrating a deep understanding of the style of the music piece.

The youngest musician, second grade student Sardar Sardarov (musical teacher, Honored Artist Vladislav Kuznetsov) brilliantly played Zhanneta Metallidi's Concerto For Trumpet and Orchestra.

Kanan Bagirov delighted the audience with H. Wieniawski's Violin Concerto No. 2, while Aysu Mammadli left the audience in awe with P.Sarasatei's Zapateado.

Camille Saint-Saens's Danse macabre in the temperamental interpretation of Maksud Jafarli and Niyazi's Rast mugham played by Ramiza Mammadli (class teacher Gulnara Seyidova) immediately grabbed attention of listeners.

Pianist Khayal Asadli (musical teacher Afag Rahimova) demonstrated excellent musicality and virtuosity, performing Snowflakes from A. Tsfasman's Jazz Suite For Piano and Orchestra.

Young saxophonists Khabib Rahimli, who performed J. Demerssman's Fantasy and Aylin Guliyeva, who played Firudin Allahverdi's Tango (class teacher Fizuli Mammadov) in a duet with Khalib made the concert even more spectacular.

Khadija Gasimova (musical teacher Saida Mammadova) impressed everyone with Pablo de Sarasate's Gypsy Airs, while the duet of Sardar Sardarov and Teymur Rzayev (class teacher Vladislav Kuznetsov) fascinated the audience with L. Anderson's The Trumpeters Parade at the end of the concert.

Throughout the concert, the audience rewarded each performance with enthusiastic applause.

It is also worth noting the high virtuosity demonstrated at the concert by the students of the Children's Music School No. 21 named after Leopold and Mstislav Rostropovich and the high professionalism of the teaching staff, headed by the director, Honored Teacher of Azerbaijan, Professor Mammad Guliyev.