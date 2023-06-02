Moscow Modern Art Museum displays art pieces by heads diplomatic missions

Laman Ismayilova

Moscow Modern Art Museum has opened an exhibition of art works by heads and employees of foreign diplomatic missions.

More than 150 works of art were selected from 16 embassies, including Azerbaijan, Argentina, Brazil, Vietnam, Israel, India, Jordan, Iran, Yemen, Qatar, Cyprus, China, North Korea, Lebanon, Uganda, Montenegro and South Ossetia for the exhibition "Colors of the World", Azernews reports.

The art project was organized by the State Protocol Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Moscow Museum of Modern Art.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko stressed that art is inextricably linked with each other and plays a key role in achieving mutual understanding and mutual trust between representatives of different countries.

Dean of the Diplomatic Corps accredited in the Moscow diplomatic corps, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu called it gratifying that diplomats are engaged in creativity in today's complex world.

"I think that this exhibition will remain a pleasant memory of the activities in the Russian capital for every diplomat whose work was presented here. Because the passion for creativity never fades," the ambassador said.

Polad Bulbuloglu noted that next year the exposition will be presented more widely and in different genres, and thanked the Vice-President of the Russian Academy of Arts Vasili Tsereteli for his help in organizing the event.