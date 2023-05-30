National musicians shine in Brazil

Laman Ismayilova

A diplomatic banquet has been organized in Brazil to mark Azerbaijan Independence Day.

The gala event started with the national anthems of both countries performed by the band of the Brazilian national army, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Brazil Rashad Novruz welcomed the guests of the event. In his speech, he noted that Azerbaijan has ancient traditions, rich natural and human resources, as well as glorious history and a solid foundation of independence.

As a result of the pragmatic foreign policy and transparent state management of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the country's politics, economy, culture and society are getting stronger year by year, and noted that this wise political line is based on a strong will and a historical figure.

In this regard, he emphasized that National Leader Heydar Aliyev played an invaluable role in strengthening Azerbaijan's independence, recognizing its position at the international level, and ensuring the well-being of the Azerbaijani people.

In their remarks, co-chairman of the Brazil-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, Senator Nelsinho Trad and a high-ranking official of the Brazil Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Azerbaijan is an important partner for Brazil in the region, and that there is sufficient political will, resources and opportunities for further strengthening of bilateral ties.

Both speakers expressed the announcement of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic on May 28, 1918 as the first step of Azerbaijan's independence.

They emphasized the importance of maintaining positive dynamics in all fields with Azerbaijan and especially strengthening relations between parliaments.

The event continued with fascinating concert. People's Artist Anvar Sadikhov and Honored Artist Emil Afrasiyab thrilled the audience with music pieces "Invincible Battalion", "Two Worlds", "Where is Ahmed - potpourri", "Uzundera Dance", "East and West", "Nueva" and "Letter to Father - dedication" in honor of the eternal name of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The musicians was greeted with thunderous applause.