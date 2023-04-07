Culture Ministry appoints Opera and Ballet Theater director

Laman Ismayilova

World famous opera singer, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov has been appointed director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

The corresponding order was signed by First Deputy Culture Minister, Acting Minister Adil Karimli, Azernews reports.

Renowned for his beautiful voice, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov is a regular guest at the world's leading opera houses. His name is included in "The Best Tenors of the World" book.

The opera singer has appeared on numerous recordings for Deutsche Grammophon including a complete recording of Puccini's "Manon Lescaut" live from the Salzburg Festival and with his spouse, soprano Anna Netrebko on the cross-over album "Romanza".

In 2017, Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan.