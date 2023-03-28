Turkish abstract artist to showcase his art pieces at Heydar Aliyev Center

Laman Ismayilova

Turkish artist Devrim Erbil will present his artworks in Baku. His personal exhibition, entitled "From Turkiye with Love" will open its doors at Heydar Aliyev Center on April 13, Azernews reports.

Regarded as the poet of painting, Erbil's artworks are kept in numerous museums and exhibition collections in Turkiye and worldwide.

The artist, whose countless personal and group exhibitions delight art enthusiasts in Turkiye and other countries, was born in 1937 and lived 60 years of his life in Istanbul.

The artist's great devotion to this city has left a deep mark on his art. Devrim Erbil's art masterpieces inspired by Istanbul are recognizable around the world.

Known as one of Turkiye's finest artists, Erbil will showcase his art pieces devoted to the City of Winds (Baku) for the first time.

Noting that Devrim Erbil is an abstract artist, who graduated from the Istanbul State Academy of Fine Arts. While working in the art workshops of Bedri Rahmi Eyuboglu, Cemal Tollu, Cevat Dereli, the artist managed to draw attention to his artworks through group exhibitions.

Owing to this, he was also awarded a Spanish government scholarship.

Erbil continued his artistic studies, which started in Madrid and Barcelona, in London and Paris.

The artist has been awarded multiple prestigious Turkish state awards, including the title of state artist, and participated in many international exhibitions and projects. The Museum of Modern Art and a Foundation named after him also operate in Turkiye.

In his art, Erbil pays special attention to the theme of nature. He is the author of many articles and the organizer of numerous events across the world, including conferences and seminars.

Devrim Erbil is also known for his active work on radio and television.

His personal exhibition at Heydar Aliyev Center will last until September 3, 2023.