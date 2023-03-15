Cultural and science figures pay tribute to Rustam Ibrahimbayov

Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center has paid tribute to prominent screenwriter and film director, People's Writer Rustam Ibrahimbayov.

Well-known science and cultural figures as well as fans of Rustam Ibrahimbayov's work took part in the event, Azernews reports.

People's Writers Anar, Chingiz Abdullayev, academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, sculptor Aydin Zeynalov noted Ibrahimbayov's great contribution to the development of culture and shared their sincere memories.

It was noted that Rustam Ibrahimbayov was one of the prominent representatives of modern Azerbaijani literature and cinematography.

The filmmaker, who gained fame outside Azerbaijan with his multifaceted activities, played a significant role in the enrichment of the literary and cultural environment for more than half a century.

Over 40 feature and television films were made based on his works.

Thanks to his multifaceted works that drive attention to social realities, Rustam Ibrahimbayov immediately won the audience great sympathy.

In the lobby of the center, the guests were presented with a book about an eminent cultural figure, which contains the memories of his friends and colleagues, numerous publications and interviews from different years.

The guests of the event also enjoyed fragments from Rustam Ibrahimbayov's films as well as musical performances.