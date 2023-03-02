National Culinary Center announces drawing contest

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Culinary Center has announced a drawing contest within the Year of Heydar Aliyev.

The schoolchildren (6-17 years old) are invited to join the competition co-organized with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education, Azerbaijan Artists' Union and the State Academy of Arts, Azernews reports.

The jury will include famous artists and culinary specialists. Entries will be accepted until April 15, 2023. The exhibition is scheduled to take place in May, 2023.

National cuisine offers a wide range of spices, meat dishes and vegetables. Fresh herbs, including mint, coriander, dill, basil, parsley, tarragon, leek, chive, thyme, marjoram, green onion, and watercress are very popular and often accompany the main dish.

Dolma, bozbash, bozartma, Shish kebab, piti, pilaf, and govurma are unique dishes of the national cuisine.

Shah Pilaf is the signature dish of the national cuisine. The name of this dish is derived from its shape which resembles the crown of a Medieval Eastern ruler. It is traditionally presented as the main dish at wedding ceremonies in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan attracts all those who have a sweet tooth. There are more than 30 varieties of Azerbaijani pastries that use unique ingredients such as poppy seeds, walnuts, almonds, sesame seeds, ginger, and cardamom, which make the treats spicy and especially tasty.

Pakhlava, shekerbura, and badambura, symbols of the Novruz holiday, are among the most famous Azerbaijani sweets.