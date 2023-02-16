Mugham Centre to host concert in memory of Khojaly genocide victims

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Centre will host a concert in memory of the Khojaly genocide victims on February 21, Azernews reports.

The Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra will perform musical compositions by Tahir Ibishov, Farhang Huseynov, Galib Mammadov, Ayaz Gambarli, Orxan Gasimov, and Azar Hajiaskarli as part of the concert titled "Yadda? #2".

To purchase tickets, please visit iTicket.az website.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

In 1992, the town of Khojaly came under intense fire from the towns of Khankandi and Askaran already occupied by the Armenian armed forces.

Some 613 civilians, mostly women and children were killed in the massacre, and a total of 1,000 people were disabled.

Eight families were exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent.

Moreover, 1,275 innocent people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them remains unknown.