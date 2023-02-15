Azerbaijani opera artists attract audience in Kazan

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani opera artists have captivated the audience at the 41 Fyodor Chaliapin International Opera Festival in Kazan, Azernews reports.

Founded in 1982, the opera festival soon gained international recognition, bringing together renowned male opera singers.

As part of the festival, Azerbaijan's Honored Artist Azar Zada brilliantly performed the part of Pinkerton in Giacomo Puccini's "Madama Butterfly" opera.

Madama Butterfly is an opera in three acts (originally two) by Giacomo Puccini, with an Italian libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa.

The opera's original version was premiered in 1904 at La Scala in Milan.

Furthermore, Russian opera stars presented Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Nabucco" under the baton of the Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan Ayyub Guliyev.

"Nabucco" is an opera in four acts composed in 1841 by Giuseppe Verdi for Italian libretto Temistocle Solera.

The libretto is based on the biblical books of Daniel and Jeremiah, and the 1836 play by Auguste Anicet-Bourgeois and Francis Cornu.

The soloists of the Bolshoi Theater, People's Artists of Azerbaijan Elchin Azizov and Dinara Aliyeva, as well as soloists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Ali Asgarov will perform at the festival's gala concerts on February 27-28.