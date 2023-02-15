Nigar Narimanbayova showcases her masterpieces in Paris

Well-known for her impressive paintings, Nigar Narimanbayova has showcased her masterpiece at Art en Capital 2023 art fair in Paris, Azernews reports.

The national artist represented the country at the contemporary art fair, which brought together no less than 2,000 artists.

Her painting "WhatsApp" immediately attracted the attention of art lovers. Speaking about the art fair, the artist stressed that she was proud to represent Azerbaijan at the large-scale art event. Art en Capital 2023 will last until February 19.

World-famous artist Nigar Narimanbayova sees inspiration in the stunning surroundings of two wonderful cities - Paris and Baku. These incredibly fascinating places never cease to amaze her.

As a child, Nigar painted still lifes, landscapes, and portraits inspired by her poems. The young artist adored white canvas and the smell of oil paints.

As the artist admits, all her paintings comprise her fantasy stories. Her series of paintings "Childhood Dreams", which consisted of more than twenty paintings, features fantastic creations like fairies, guardian angels shone with golden light, small cupids, and much more.

The next series of paintings, the idea of ??which came to the artist in her night dreams, was "Love Toy", which fully reflects a woman's role in the world, her dreams, hopes, ups and downs.

This series of paintings was successfully presented in a huge number of art projects in France and Europe, such as Salon Business Art Fair, Art en Capital, Business Art Salon, and many others. Moreover, the paintings from this series were marked by honored diplomas such as "Golden Canvas 2016" (TOILE D OR 2016) for the diptych "Adagio", diploma "For creating a magical enchanting Universe" awarded by the National Federation Of French Culture and other prizes.

Nigar Narimanbayova is a member of the Azerbaijani Artists' Union and the International Association of Art. Her paintings are displayed in the most famous exhibition halls and in private art collections.