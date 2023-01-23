Documentary "Legend of Kharibulbul" shines the spotlight in Bulgaria

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

A documentary "Legend of Kharibulbul" has been in the spotlight in Bulgaria, Azernews reports.

The film was shown in the Bulgarian capital city as part of the 15th MENAR International Film Festival.

Officials of the Bulgarian state institutions, members of the Bulgarian parliament, cultural figures, representatives of foreign embassies accredited in the country, as well as local and foreign movie lovers took part in the event.

The film presentation was organized by the Azerbaijani embassy in Bulgaria as part of the Azerbaijani Cinema Night at the Cinema House in Sofia.

Before the film screening, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bulgaria Huseyn Huseynov, and the head of the MENAR film festival's organizing company spoke in detail about Azerbaijani culture and cinema art.

Speaking about the documentary, Huseyn Huseynov pointed out that the Kharibulbul flower became a symbol of Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War. The unique flower is also a symbol of Karabakh and Shusha city.

The documentary contains interviews with a number of outstanding scientists and cultural figures about Karabakh and Shusha, as well as video shots of historical figures.

The film was shot on the initiative of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Sweden, with the support of the Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO and the Culture Ministry. The documentary premiered in November 2022.

The film focuses on the opinion of Western scientists about Eastern culture, Azerbaijani literature, music, mugham, and nature.

During the filming process, Swedish photographer and filmmaker Mikael Silkeberg visited Shusha, Fuzuli, and Aghdam.

Next, the documentary "Legend of Kharibulbul" and the feature film "Olympia" were presented to the attention of the audience.

Sofia MENAR Film Festival familiarizes the Bulgarian audience with the culture and traditions of the Islamic world.

The program of the Sofia MENAR Film Festival presents the best of Middle East and North African cinema productions, including feature films, documentaries, and short projects.

The festival is held every year in January. Nearly 40 films from 14 countries are being screened at the 15th MENAR International Film Festival, which will run until January 29.