Prague honors memory of January 20 martyrs
20 January 2023
TODAY.AZ
An exhibition dedicated to the anniversary of the January 20 tragedy was held in Wenceslas Square in Prague (Czech Republic), Azernews reports per Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora.
