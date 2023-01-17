Symphony Orchestra stuns listeners with classical masterpieces [VIDEO]

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Symphony Orchestra has performed a spectacular concert at the Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

The orchestra stunned the listeners with music pieces by Henryk Wieniawski, Fritz Kreisler, Alexander Glazunov, Dmitri Shostakovich, Giuseppe Verdi, Antonio Vivaldi, and other composers under the baton of young conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov.

Young musicians Amina Zulfugarov, Nargiz Aliyeva (flute), Sabina Guliyeva, Aydan Salamova, Aytaj Rzayeva, Aytaj Kara, Kamran Mirzoyev (violin), Sabuhi Axundov (viola), Tahmina Xuduzada, Asmar Karimli (cello), Sharif Bagirov (clarinet), Agasamad Hasanov (horn) and Nemat Tanriverdiyev (trombone) masterfully conveyed the depth of classical masterpieces.

Each performance was greeted by the audience with thunderous applause.

Founded in 1920, the State Symphony Orchestra entered history as one of the first orchestras in the Soviet Union.

Today, the orchestra's repertoire includes music pieces by such prominent composers as Qara Qarayev, Fikrat Amirov, Claude Debussy, Johannes Brahms, Sergei Rachmaninoff, etc.