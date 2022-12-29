Fikrat Amirov's timeless music sounds in Israel

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Israeli city of Haifa has hosted a magnificent concert timed to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's eminent composer, founder of the symphonic mugham genre Fikrat Amirov, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The Haifa Symphony Orchestra delighted the audience with Fikrat Amirov's timeless music.

The orchestra performed Fikrat Amirov's Kurd Ovshari symphonic mugham, Azerbaijani Capriccio, and symphonic poem "A Tale of Nasimi" under the baton of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yalchin Adigozalov.

The concert in Haifa concluded a series of concerts timed to mark Fikrat Amirov's centenary.

The event was co-organized by the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry with the support of the Israeli-Azerbaijani International Association (AzIz).

Speaking at the event, Yalchin Adigozalov noted that anniversary concerts were held in world-class concert halls, but he is glad that the final concert was held in Israel.

The music lovers, who gathered at Krieger Performing Arts Center, received the concert with great enthusiasm.

The Haifa Symphony Orchestra has become the focal point of musical life in Haifa and the north of Israel.

Founded in 1950, the orchestra captivates music lovers around the globe.

World-acclaimed Maestro Yoel Levi, one of the most versatile musicians, is the orchestra's artistic director.