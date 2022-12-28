Rauf Hajiyev's music stuns Baku audience

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has performed a spectacular concert at Rauf Hajiyev-100 Music Festival, Azernews reports.

The concert took place at International Mugham Center and brought together young talents and well-known artists, including Bakustik Caz band led by People's Artist Salman Gambarov, soloists of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artists Nargiz Karimova and Farid Aliyev, Presidential Scholarship Holder, pianist Atabala Manafzade, teacher at Baku Music Academy's School-Studio, pianist Fagan Hasanli, soloist of the State Song Theater Rovshan Gahramanov.

The musical evening was dedicated to Rauf Hajiyev's musical and vocal miniatures.

In her speech, Senior Consultant of the Culture Ministry Department of Art and Intangible Cultural Heritage, musicologist Turan Mammadaliyeva emphasized that Rauf Hajiyev occupies a special place in Azerbaijani culture.

Rauf Hajiyev is the author of nearly 100 songs, like My Azerbaijan, Spring is coming, Baku, Leyla, around 20 symphonic and classical compositions, six ballets, and nine operettas as well as soundtracks for twenty movies.

The composer, who created numerous valuable works in various genres, won wide fame for his operettas.

His lyrical songs entered the repertoire of famed performers and played a major role in the development of musical art.

Vafa Hamidova, who teaches at Baku Music Academy's School-Studio, provided insight Rauf Hajiyev's musical and vocal miniatures.

The talented musician passed away more than twenty-five years ago, but his music continues to live in the hearts of people.

Recall that Rauf Hajiyev-100 Music Festival featured the composer's works as well as a scientific and creative discussion dedicated to the composer.

Numerous concerts and cultural events were held at Heydar Aliyev Palace, the State Academic Musical Theater, the State Museum of Musical Culture, Ganja State Philharmonic Hall as well as International Mugham Center as part of the festival.

