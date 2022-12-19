State Service for Protection of Cultural Heritage expands int'l ties

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Service for Protection of Cultural Heritage is committed to increasing international cooperation, Azernews reports.

The head of the State Service for Protection of Cultural Heritage, Azad Jafarli, arrived in Italy to discuss ways of strengthening the partnership with Director-General of the International Center for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) Webber Ndoro.

At the meeting, Azad Jafarli spoke about the measures to fortify Azerbaijani-ICCROM ties. He also provided insight into monitoring and restoration works in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The head of the State Service for Protection of Cultural Heritage drew attention to the possibility of organizing multidisciplinary and long-term training with ICCROM and specialists from Turkic-speaking countries on managing the restoration and protection of monuments.

ICCROM Director-General recalled his visit to liberated lands, where he regrettably witnessed complete devastation and destruction. Webber Ndoro stressed that he supports signing a memorandum and a long-term cooperation program.

He expressed his hope that the program within the reconstruction and development process both in the territories freed from occupation and within the country's borders will bring successful results in the future.

The program coordinators were identified at the meeting. The sides agreed to implement steps in accordance with the road map.