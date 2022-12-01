Culture minister inspects cultural facilities across districts

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov has inspected cultural facilities in Yevlax and Mingachevir cities, Azernews reports.

First, Anar Karimov visited Children's Music School and Culture House in Yevlax's Aran settlement.

The minister was informed that the music school started operating in 1985, and the new building of the school was put into use in 2019.

The school holds piano, tar, accordion, kamancha, and vocal classes for 144 pupils. In 2019, the building was overhauled by the ministry.

Anar Karimov also visited Children's Music Schools No. 1 and No. 2 and inspected the Yevlax Museum of History and Local Studies.

The museum fund includes 2,580 exhibits and 800 of them are permanently exhibited.

The minister then visited the Yevlax City Culture Center as well as the Heydar Aliyev Palace and the House of Urban Creativity operating as branches of the center.

Anar Karimov also familiarized himself with the major repair works at the Heydar Aliyev Palace.

Next, the minister, who arrived at the Yevlax Central Library, received detailed information about the library's activities.

Operating since 1975, the Yevlax Central Library stores around 500,000 books. The building was overhauled in 2019.

Anar Karimov also met with cultural workers at Heydar Aliyev Center in Mingachevir.

Speaking at the meeting, the minister said that the main purpose of his regular visits to the cities across the country is to get acquainted with the activities of local cultural institutions.

Anar Karimov highlighted the reforms implemented in the ministerial system and work done in various directions.

He noted that the ministry intends to involve more people working in the cultural field in the reforms thus contributing to sustainable cultural development. The minister also touched upon issues existing in local cultural institutions and listened to suggestions on ways to solve them.

Anar Karimov said that cultural workers should create a turnaround in their work in accordance with the modern requirements as well as the tasks set before the ministry.

At the end of his speech, the minister gave the relevant tasks and recommendations for more efficient work of the cultural enterprises.

The meeting was followed by a rich concert program that included the Children's Art School, the Banu dance ensemble, the Uzeyir Hajibayli Eleventh Music School's Gure Eller vocal ensemble, etc.