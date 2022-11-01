Igor Moiseyev dance ensemble charms spectators at first sight

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Igor Moiseyev State Academic Ensemble of Popular Dance, also known as GAANT, has performed a marvelous show at the Heydar Aliyev Palace within the 15th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum, Azernews reports.

This is not the first time the ensemble has performed in Baku and each time with great success. This year the team turns 85 years old.

The jubilee program included choreographic performances that reflect the culture, customs, and traditions of the peoples of Russia, Belarus, Greece, Argentina, China, Mexico, Venezuela, Hungary, and other countries.

The Azerbaijani folk dance Chobani marveled the spectators. The folk dance has been part of the group's repertoire since 1959.

In conclusion, the ensemble's artistic director, People's Artist of Russia Elena Shcherbakova expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome.

Furthermore, the guests of the event viewed a photo exhibition that captured the ensemble's most spectacular shows in different countries.

The Maestro Igor Moiseyev State Folk Dance Ensemble was established in 1937 as the first professional folk dancing company in the world. Its founder is an outstanding Russian ballet master and choreographer Igor Moiseyev.

The repertoire of the dance company contains about 300 international dances as well as dances, choreographic pictures, miniatures, suites, and one-act ballets, such as the Polovtsian Dances, A Night on the Bald Mountain, An Evening in the Tavern, etc.