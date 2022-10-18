Modern Art Museum breathes second wind into paintings of 1960-90s

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Museum of Modern Arts has breathed a second wind into paintings of the 1960-90s, Azernews reports.

The exhibition, titled "Second wind", immediately grabbed the attention of art lovers.

The unique art project was jointly organized by the Culture Ministry, Cultural Network House (CNH) Public Association, and the Modern Art Museum in Baku.

Renowned culture and art figures, representatives of the diplomatic corps, and many others attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Speaking at the event, Culture Minister Anar Karimov stressed the importance of the exhibition for Azerbaijani art.

"The fund of the Azerbaijani State Art Gallery contains works of painting, graphics, sculpture, decorative art, and contemporary art, containing more than 10,000 artistic pearls created by Azerbaijani artists. The presentation of these paintings to the general public clearly testifies to the glorious history of Azerbaijani art," he said.

The minister pointed out that all the artworks on display are considered valuable art pieces that are included in the fund of the Azerbaijani State Art Gallery.

He emphasized that the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery has been established thanks to the attention and care of a great patron of Azerbaijani culture and national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Noting that the exhibition will last for a month, Anar Karimov said that the exhibition is also of great importance in terms of conveying Azerbaijan's rich school of painting to the younger generations.

Chairman Cultural Network House Aynur Suleymanzada said that the work on the project had been going on for seven months, the works were restored, and thus they were given a "second wind".

Chairman of the Union of Azerbaijani Artists, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov called the 60s of the last century the "Renaissance" of Azerbaijani fine arts.

"These works are eternal and have great artistic value. It is gratifying to note that even today representatives of the Azerbaijani fine arts make a great contribution to the development of national culture," he added.

Then the guests viewed the artworks presented at the exhibition.

The exposition features 72 works by 41 artists painted in the 1960s and 1990s. Among the presented works from the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery are the works of famous artists Sattar Bahlulzade, Tahir Salahov, Togrul Narimanbayov, Salam Salamzade, Hafiz Mammadov, Mikayil Abdullayev, Baba Aliyev, Halida Safarova, Latif Feyzullayev, Elmira Shakhtakhtinskaya, Ogtay Sadihzade, and others.

The exhibition "Second wind" will last until November 6.