Baku Musical Academy marks birthday of well-known philologist

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Baku Music Academy has celebrated the 60th anniversary of the well-known philologist, Doctor of Philology, head of the Humanities Department, Professor Tarlan Guliyev, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

Speaking at the event, Rector of the Baku Music Academy, People's Artist of Azerbaijan and the USSR, Professor Farhad Badalbayli highly appreciated Tarlan Guliyev's creative activities. He stressed his role in popularizing Azerbaijani classical literature.

Associate Professor Nurida Ismayilzada, MP Jeyhun Mammadov, Honored Art Worker Gulnaz Abdullazada, Secretary of the Azerbaijani Writers' Union Ilgar Fahmi, the head of the Department at the Institute of Folklore, Fuzuli Bayat, director of the Monitoring Center under the State Language Commission Sevinj Aliyeva, Honored Journalist Xalid Niyazov congratulated Tarlan Guliyev on his jubilee and wished him further creative success.

The guests were shown a video about Tarlan Guliyev's life and work.

The event was followed by a concert program with the participation of talented students of the Baku Music Academy.

The concert program included folk songs and music pieces by Tofig Guliyev, Fikrat Amirov, and Arif Malikov.

Tarlan Guliyev expressed his gratitude for the organization of the evening.