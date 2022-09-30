Heydar Aliyev Center to premier Treasures of the World - Azerbaijan film

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Heydar Aliyev Center will premiere the film Treasures of the World - Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

Supported by the Baku Media Center, the film was produced by SandStone Global Productions Company (UK), in partnership with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and bp Azerbaijan.

President of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva attended the film premiere.

The film, which tells about the wonderful history and cultural treasures of Baku, the cities of Shusha, Gobustan, and Shaki, aims to promote Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage internationally.

The author of the film is an English historian, writer, presenter, and screenwriter of the popular documentary series Treasures of the World Prof. Bethany Hughes.

BBC World News has already broadcast the first and second episodes of the Wonders of Azerbaijan program, entitled The Land of Fire, and The Silk Road, during which Hughes visited Gobustan, before heading north of the country - to Shaki city, an important stop for merchants traveling on the ancient Silk Road, where she met weavers still making silk in a traditional way.

The second episode provided insight into the Azerbaijani cities of Baku and Shusha, as Hughes ventured into the Caucasus Mountains to discover why Azerbaijan is well-known as the Land of Fire.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation and bp also prepared a 60-minute full version of the film in Azerbaijani and English for the Azerbaijani audience.