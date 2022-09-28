Philharmonic Hall to celebrate birthday of national composer

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Philharmonic Hall will mark the 50th anniversary of the pianist and composer, Honored Art Worker Jeyhun Allahverdiyev, on October 7, Azernews reports.

During the concert, the Azerbaijani State Symphony Orchestra will perform the composer's works, including Qalaba Overture and Four Romances under the baton of People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov.

The soloists of the program are Honored Artist, Farida Mammadova (soprano), laureate of republican and international competitions, and presidential scholarship recipient, Jamil Sadizada (piano).

First and second suites from the ballet "Taj Mahal" and a Concerto For Piano and Symphony Orchestra will sound for the first time.

Jeyhun Allahverdiyev is the author of famous concertos for string quartets, symphony, and chamber orchestras. His works are often performed at many international festivals.

In 1987, Allahverdiyev, studying in the second year of music school, won first place in the International Piano Competition in Tiraspol. Having become a laureate, he studied for another year and graduated from a music school as an external student in his third year.

In 1990, he entered the Department of Composing of the Baku Conservatory (now the Baku Musical Academy) in the class of Professor Arif Malikov.

Two years later, he entered the Piano Department, where he studied in the class of teacher Elmira Aliyeva, which he completed in 1997 with a red diploma. Since 1998, he has been a member of the Azerbaijan Union of Composers.

Since 1999, Jeyhun Allahverdiyev has been working as a teacher at the Baku Music Academy at the Department of Composing to educate a new generation of composers. He became a professor at Baku Music Academy in 2014.