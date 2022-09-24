Culture Ministry to hold a series of events on Remembrance Day

By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry plans to hold a number of events to mark Remembrance Day, Azernews reports.

The State Academic National Drama Theater will present a play "The Way to the Victory" at the state order on September 23-24-25. The State Academic Musical Theater will stage a play "Bir Nafas Gadar" on September 27.

On the same day, the State Museum of Musical Culture of Azerbaijan will host the event "Martyrs will not die, the Motherland will not be divided."

The patriotic event "44-day Patriotic War" and a virtual exhibition, dedicated to Azerbaijani heroes, are planned at Samad Vurgun House-Museum. At the same time, Abdulla Shaig House-Museum will host the event "Road to the Victory" over Remembrance Day.

Memorial Day in Azerbaijan is a public holiday for honoring and mourning the military personnel, who died while defending the occupied Azerbaijani lands during the 2020 Karabakh war.

Established under President Ilham Aliyev's decree, Remembrance Day is held in Azerbaijan on September 27, the day when the war with Armenia broke out. The day honors the memory of martyrs, soldiers, and officers, who heroically fought in the Second Karabakh War and liberated territories from the Armenian occupation.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilian targets on September 27.

Over 90 Azerbaijani civilians were killed in Armenia's indiscriminate attacks on Azerbaijani civilian targets. Azerbaijan launched counter-offensive operations that ended in the liberation of over 300 settlements and villages, five city centers, and the historical Shusha city on November 8.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian-brokered peace deal, signed on November 10, by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. Under the peace agreement, Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, Aghdam, and Lachin districts were vacated by December 1, 2020.

The agreement also envisaged the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh and the seven adjacent districts under the control of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.