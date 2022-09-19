Culture Ministry delegation visits cultural institutions in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilov

Azerbaijan Culture and Deputy Minister Anar Karimov and Sevda Mammadaliyeva visited a number of cultural institutions in Baku, Azernews reports.

They were informed about the work done at the Museum of Azerbaijani Literature, the National History Museum, and the Huseyn Javid House Museum.

The said museums were subordinated to the Culture Ministry in accordance with the July 28, 2022, presidential decree.

During the visit to the Huseyn Javid House-Museum, the museum's director-general, Doctor of Philology Gulbaniz Babaxanli demonstrated the expositions reflecting the life and work of the prominent poet.

Gulbaniz Babaxanli spoke about the museum's ongoing activities aimed at promoting the creativity of Huseyn Javid.

Director of the Azerbaijani Literature Museum, Academician MP Rafael Huseynov familiarized the minister and the deputy minister with the museum's rich exposition.

Rafael Huseynov also provided insight into the research work carried out in the museum to study and promote the Azerbaijani literature.

Next, the Culture Ministry delegation visited the National History Museum, where the director-general of the museum, Academician Naila Valixanli demonstrated the funds of the History Museum.

The museum stores approximately 300,000 exhibits reflecting the Azerbaijani history from the past to the present.

Naila Valihanli spoke about the restoration of a laboratory in the museum for the restoration and conservation work on the site.

Information was also provided about the museum's publications and valuable exhibits presented in the exposition.