Thousands of candles illuminate downtown Baku to cherish friendly ties with Japan

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Thousands of candles have illuminated the Nizami garden in Baku to mark the long-standing friendship between Azerbaijan and Japan.

Traditionally celebrated in Japan's Nara Prefecture since 1999, the festival honors ancestral spirits.

Azerbaijan's capital city became the second largest after the festival in Australia. Three specialists from Nara Prefecture were invited to the festival within the framework of the Japan-Azerbaijan friendship year.

Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada addressed the festival in Baku.

"The main meaning of this festival lies in the prayers and wishes for health and peace for their loved ones. We are very happy to hold this festival today in the heart of Baku city. This week we marked the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan. This holiday once again confirms the warm and friendly relations between our countries," the ambassador said.

"The bottom of special candles is made in the shape of a flower and is believed to instill goodwill. These candles are lit with the wish that everyone, who visits the festival will be happy. Around 2,100 candles were specially brought from Japan for the event in Baku. The magnificent atmosphere of candles gives people a good mood. The event is organized in order to deepen the friendly relations between the people of Azerbaijan and Japan. We are very happy to hold the festival in Baku," he added.

The Japanese festival aroused great interest among Baku residents and the guests of the city.

So far, the festival has been organized in Australia, the USA, Vietnam, South Korea, and other countries.