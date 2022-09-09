Opera and Ballet Theater announces its repertoire

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Opera and Ballet Theater has announced its repertoire for September month, Azernews reports.

The theater's repertoire includes Uzeyir Hajibayli's opera Leyli and Majnun ( Sept 18), Gara Garayev's ballet Seven Beauties (Sept 22), and Gioachino Rossini's opera The Barber of Seville (Sept 24).

Leyli and Majnun

Leyli and Majnun is the first opera not only in Azerbaijan but also in the entire Muslim East.

The opera laid the foundation of the new genre in the musical culture of the world, which synthesizes oriental and European musical forms, resembling a dialogue between two musical cultures of East and West.

Leyli and Majnun is a tragic love story, in which the male character Majnun (literally meaning "crazy" in Arabic) goes mad because he cannot be with his beloved Leyli.

The director of the opera is Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev. The opera will be presented under the baton of well-known conductor Sevil Hajiyeva.

Seven Beauties

The opera will also be staged at the Ganja State Philharmonic on September 25.

Seven Beauties is an Azerbaijani ballet composed by Gara Garayev to mark the 800th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi. The libretto by I. Hidayatzada, Yuri Slonimsky and Sabit Rahman is based on motifs from Ganjavi’s Seven beauties poem.

The plot of the ballet is based on the poem of the great Nizami Ganjavi. A story about love, friendship, betrayal, and justice inspired the outstanding composer to compose this ballet.

The Barber of Seville

Gioachino Rossini's Barber has proven to be one of the greatest masterpieces. Even after two hundred years, this delightful comedy remains a popular work. The première of Rossini's opera took place in 1816 at the Teatro Argentina, Rome.

The story takes place in the town of Seville in Spain in the 17th century. In a town square outside Dr. Bartolo's house, a band of musicians is serenading outside the window of Rosina.