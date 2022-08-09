New theater building might appear in Shusha - minister

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

A new theater building might be built in Shusha, Azernews reports.

Culture Minister Anar Karimov said that the ministry has put this issue on the agenda.

"Despite the fact that the general plan for Shusha has been approved, a detailed plan is being prepared. The question of what cultural institutions will be in Shusha will be discussed in the future. Considering that the territory of the city is not so large, we must determine the optimal location of cultural institutions," he added.

National Theater in Azerbaijan was created in the 1870s at the initiative of prominent playwright Mirza Fatali Akhundov.

On March 10, 1873, The Baku Real School performed the comedy "Adventure-vizier-khan Lankaran" by Mirza Fatali Akhundov.

Azerbaijan's prominent playwrights, actors, and directors have played a great role in the formation of the national theater.

Eminent cultural and public figures, like Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Hasan bey Zardabi, Najaf bey Vazirov, Jalil Mammadguluzade, Jafar Jabbarli, Ilyas Efendiyev, Huseyn Arablinski, and many others played an invaluable role in the formation and development of the national theater.

There are a number of theaters operating in Azerbaijan, including Shaki Drama Theater, YUGH Theater, and many others.

Today, Azerbaijani theatre art is taking a new turn in the art world. The country pays great attention to the development of theater art.