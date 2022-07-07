Shaki to host Silk Road Music Festival

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Every year, the Silk Road Music Festival brings together the best of local and international musicians to Shaki, one of the country's cultural and tourism centers. The Silk Road Music Festival is traditionally held from late June to early July.

This year, the most anticipated music festival is scheduled for July 7-9, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

Firangiz Alizada, the festival's artistic director, and chairwoman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union noted that the Silk Road International Music Festival invariably captivates music lovers.

Unfortunately, the music festival was not held for two years. This summer the festival comes back for its 11th edition.

Speaking at the press conference, the artistic director of the State Song and Dance Ensemble, People's Artist Aghaverdi Pashayev, Chief Director of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev, Head of the Simurg Mugham Ensemble Elnur Mikayilov, secretaries of the Composers' Union, Honored Artists Zemfira Gafarova and Jalal Abbasov spoke about the festival's program.

They stressed the festival's importance for preserving and promoting the national heritage, bringing together peoples from different countries.

Patriotic works and a series of events dedicated to Fikrat Amirov's centenary will take a special place at the festival.

In conclusion, all participants in the press conference were presented with a booklet published for the festival, containing information about upcoming concerts and performers.