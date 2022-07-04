Swedish ambassador presents book to National Library

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Swedish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Christian Kamill has donated a book to the Azerbaijani National Library, Azernews reports, citing the Embassy of Sweden in Baku.

The book "The Linnaeus Apostles: Global Science and Adventure" tells about the journey of Linnaeus and his fellow travelers to different continents and their notes on animals, plants, and customs.

Director of the National Library, Professor Karim Tahirov, said that it was no coincidence that the presentation ceremony was held in the Hall of International Cooperation. There are fourteen book corners in the hall dedicated to different countries. Karim Tahirov expressed his hope that the next book corner will be dedicated to Sweden.

"The visit of the Swedish ambassador to the National Library will encourage the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the national libraries of the two countries. Also, the books presented by the ambassador to the National Library today will take their rightful place in the National Library's fund. This book is the first one to be included in the Swedish book corner," said Karim Tahirov.

The director also expressed his hope that events related to Sweden and meetings with Swedish writers will be held in the library in the future.

In his remarks, Christian Kamill noted that the book presentation is one of the series of events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. He praised the cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The Swedish ambassador expressed his confidence that the relations would be further strengthened and developed.

In conclusion, the Swedish ambassador presented the 8-volume of book which contains the manuscripts and notes of the students of the Swedish traveler and scientist Carl Linnaeus about the nature, culture, history, and ethnography of more than 60 countries.