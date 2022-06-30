Baku to host Best Model of Azerbaijan 2022

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

A press conference dedicated to the Best Model of Azerbaijan 2022 has been held at Hypnoze Baku club, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the press conference, the national director of Best Model of Azerbaijan 2022, Elkhan Pashayev, noted that within the framework of the project, free casting and the opening of the competition will take place in July.

A semi-final will be held at Elektra Events Hall at the end of August. The final night will be held at Baku Crystal Hall in October.

"The main goal of the project is to enable the contest participants to pursue a modeling career and properly represent the country on international catwalks. We have contracts with Turkish companies that will help promote models in the international arena," said Elkhan Pashayev.

The contest is open for 18-30-year old models. The minimum height required is 1.65 m for female models and 1.80 m for male models.

More detailed information will be available on the competition's website and social pages.

The jury includes Associate Professor of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, fashion designer, Honored Art Worker Fakhriya Khalafova, People's Artist Aygun Kazimova, and fashion designer Yegana Sadikhova, businesswoman and producer Ruhi Aliyeva as well as representatives of Turkiye and France.

Moreover, Baku is expected to host the Best Model of the World 2023 bringing together models from more than 50 countries.

"Best Model of the World has been held since 1955 under the leadership of the president of the competition, Erkan Ozerman. In Azerbaijan, this competition was held twice in 2002 and 2007 under the leadership of Aygun Kazimova and Ruhi Aliyeva. Many years later, the competition will once again be held in Baku under my leadership. I will do my best to organize a modeling competition at the highest level, " said Elkhan Pashayev.

Honored Art Worker Fakhria Khalafova stressed the importance of implementing projects for the development of the modeling industry.

"The development of the modeling industry is also associated with the fashion industry. It is a beautiful and creative environment, a modern business area, where there is always a demand for participation in various projects, and cooperation with glossy magazines, photo studios, modeling agencies, fashion houses, and runway shows. We will try to choose worthy applicants who will successfully represent Azerbaijan abroad. We wish you all success," the fashion designer said.

Yegana Sadikhova spoke about her priorities for participation in the competition.

In her remarks, Yegana Sadikhova stressed the importance of the external and internal beauty of models, intelligence, and a sense of patriotism.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani models were twice recognized as the best at Best Model of the World in 2007 ( Rustam Jabrayilov) and in 2021 ( Aydan Yashildag).

Best Model of Azerbaijan choreographer, actress, and participant of beauty contests Narmina Ramazanova noted that she would share all her experience and knowledge with the contestants.

Photo credits: Ramin Gurbanov

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.