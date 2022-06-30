Azerbaijani books named best in Bishkek

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani books have won the Book Art International Competition in Bishkek, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

The competition was organized by the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Azerbaijan was represented at the competition by Islam Huseynov, Chief Adviser of the Culture Ministry's Book Industry Department, and Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee in Azerbaijan.

The publications from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, and Uzbekistan were nominated for awards in various categories. Around 67 books from 7 countries were submitted to the competition.

The winners were selected by open voting. Detailed information on the publications of each country was presented to the representatives of the participating countries.

Notably, Azerbaijan participates in the "Book Art" international competition annually. The country submitted ten books to the competition.

The design and themes of the books were also taken into account in the competition.

At the end of the voting, Azerbaijan was awarded first place in three nominations, the second place in four nominations, and the third place in two nominations.

The prizes of the competition will be traditionally presented at the International Book Fair in Moscow in September.